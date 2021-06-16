coronavirus

56 New COVID Cases in Mass., 4 More Deaths

Once above 30%, Massachusetts' seven-day average of positive tests ticked down to 0.41%

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts health officials reported 56 new coronavirus cases and another 4 deaths on Wednesday.

Massachusetts' confirmed case total is now at 662,966, with the death toll standing at 17,590 since the start of the pandemic.

The state's COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard, has fallen far enough that its state of emergency declaration expired Tuesday. Also Tuesday, the state notched its 4 millionth vaccination and the number of estimated active cases fell below 2,500.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases decreased to 115. Of those currently hospitalized, 40 are listed as being in intensive care units and 22 are intubated.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced some big changes for coronavirus-related face coverings coming at the end of the month. Here is what you need to know about when vaccinated and unvaccinated people will still be expected to mask up.

Health officials' projection of active COVID-19 cases fell again to 2,251 from 2,429 Tuesday.

Nearly 8.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts: over 4.3 million first shots and nearly 3.8 million second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as more than 266,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health officials reported that 4,025,449 Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

