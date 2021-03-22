April Red Sox Tickets Go on Sale This Week

The Boston Red Sox announced Monday that single-game tickets for April home games will go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The team said tickets will initially be priced at 2020 individual game prices, and will fluctuate based on demand and variables such as the date, number of tickets available, opponent and weather conditions.

The Red Sox said the dynamic pricing model is "consistent with current practices implemented by the majority of Major League Baseball teams and throughout other leagues, and allows the club to accommodate potential changes to capacity more easily throughout the season." The Red Sox have used dynamic pricing for Green Monster seats and standing room tickets since 2014 and have expanded its use to all seating areas and games in 2021.

Over the past few weeks, Red Sox season ticket holders have received priority access to tickets for the 2021 regular season.

A limited number of remaining tickets will be available to the general public for the month of April at redsox.com/tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets will be sold in pods of two and four, with a limit of one pod per game for each fan. Tickets for Opening Day on April 1 are not included in the sale to the general public.

Massachusetts moves to Phase 4, Step 1 of the reopening plan Monday as relaxed travel restrictions take effect.

Fans will be required to complete a health screening survey prior to entry on the day of the game, which can be found on the MLB Ballpark App. Fenway will be divided into five "neighborhood zones," where ticket holders can access the designated gates for entry and exit nearest their seat location as labeled on their game ticket.

To help reduce contact, fans will be issued a digital ticket through MLB’s Ballpark App and all ticket scanning will be contactless.

Fans attending games at Fenway Park can visit redsox.com/healthandsafety to review the full list of safety protocols in place at the ballpark for the start of the regular season, which currently include mandatory face coverings for everyone over the age of 2, heightened sanitation procedures, reduced contact measures and physical distancing.