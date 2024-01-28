Massachusetts

At least 6 separate weather-related crashes in less than 40 minutes in Lakeville

Six people were evaluated and treated, with one person being taken to a local hospital, the Lakeville Fire Department said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

There were several crashes in a short period of time on Sunday in Lakeville, Massachusetts, as rain transitioned to snow, creating a slushy covering on roadways.

The Lakeville Fire Department says it responded to six separate motor vehicle crashes in under 40 minutes.

The first crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. when a pickup truck went off the road in the area of 72 Precinct Street. While firefighters were on scene, they started to receive calls for multiple crashes on both sides of Route 140.

The fire department said a recall was required to cover the additional emergencies, despite having four firefighters on duty. Ambulances and fire engines "leapfrogged from scene to scene."

In total, six people were evaluated and treated, with one person being taken to a local hospital, fire officials said.

The fire department is reminding the Lakeville community to be extra careful driving during the tricky weather conditions.

A storm was bringing a mixed bag of precipitation to New England on Sunday. The day started with slushy conditions followed by heavy, wet snow.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has urged caution on roadways across the state.

