More Students Resume In-Person Learning Monday in Mass.

Some students in Massachusetts' two largest school districts return to class for in-person learning Monday.

Boston and Worcester Public Schools make a partial return to classrooms Monday as part of a mandate from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Boston students in grades nine through 12 will return to a hybrid learning schedule, according to Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, the last group in the city to do so.

Boston Public Schools received state approval to delay the return to full-time in person learning for K-8 students until April 26, at Cassellius' request. Until then, students will continue on their current learning model, officials said.

All elementary schools in Massachusetts are expected to phase out remote learning by April 5, according to guidance issued by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education earlier this month.

As part of the order, districts can apply for waivers -- approved on a case-by-case basis -- to help schools that are just starting to go back to hybrid to ease into the full in-person model.

The Worcester School District also received a waiver to delay in-person classes for K-8 students until May 3. Worcester students who chose hybrid learning will return to school Monday to attend in-person classes twice a week.

Worcester's Union Hill School Principal Ish Tabales created a music video to welcome students back in a parody version of Pharrell Williams' song Happy, posted on Twitter Sunday.

Meanwhile, more teachers across the state continue to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Massachusetts' mass COVID-19 vaccination sites held their first clinics specifically designated for educators and school staff on Saturday.

Approximately 60% of Boston's K-12 educators have gotten access to the coronavirus vaccine as of Friday, according to Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez.

Boston Public School teachers are "prepared" to return to classrooms after April vacation, Boston Mayor Kim Janey said Friday, but the city will continue to monitor coronavirus data.