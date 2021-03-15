WATCH LIVE: Boston Mayor Walsh to Provide COVID Update

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was expected to provide an update on the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday.

Walsh was scheduled to hold a press conference with Rep. Stephen Lynch at 11 a.m. during which they were expected to discuss the local impact of the recently passed American Rescue Plan.

Walsh was also expected to touch on the city's plan to resume outdoor dining next week as well as the phased return of students to public schools.

The remarks come after Walsh last week urged residents to "double down" on social distancing practices and regularly get tested for COVID-19 to prevent cases from spiking as warmer weather takes hold this spring.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officials said they were taking measures to prevent lines from congregating outside restaurants -- which have a 90-minute limit for indoor diners -- including deploying inspectional services workers to check on eateries.

Boston Pride and the City of Boston announced Friday that the 2021 Pride Parade and Festival will not be held in June due to the ongoing state of emergency declared due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city earlier this month moved into a modified version of the state's Phase 3, Step 2, with some industries able to reopen up to 50% capacity and restaurants no longer having to cap the number of people inside at one time. However, restaurant tables still need to be six feet apart and no more than six people can sit at one table, or for more than 90 minutes.

Under the modified plan, Boston will keep indoor performance venues and "recreational activities with greater potential for contact" closed until March 22, despite Gov. Charlie Baker giving the green light for those activities to resume. Musical performances in restaurants will also be off the menu until March 22.

Fenway Park will welcome fans at the Red Sox home opener on April 1.

If coronavirus metrics keep falling, Baker plans to move to Phase 4, Step 1 on March 22. That's when large indoor and outdoor sports venues, like Fenway Park and TD Garden in Boston, would get the green light from the state to admit fans up to 12% of their capacity.

Boston hasn't committed to joining Massachusetts in Phase 4, Step 1 of the reopening plan on March 22. Instead, city officials will continue to monitor the data to see if it's safe to follow suit that day.

Walsh is in the middle of the confirmation process for his nomination as U.S. secretary of labor. He had his confirmation hearing two weeks ago and his nomination was advanced by the committee last week, though he still must be confirmed by the full Senate.