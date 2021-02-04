Just days after he was appointed, Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White was placed on leave Thursday after domestic violence allegations from more than 20 years ago surfaced.

The city is now setting up an investigation into the allegations against White, who was sworn in as Boston's top cop on Monday.

In 1999, according to court paperwork, White allegedly pushed and threatened to shoot his then wife, who was also a police officer. The wife told police at the time “...he may come inside and kill me because he’s angry.”

Divorce paperwork also alleges White told his daughter not to “...startle me when you come up, cause I sleep with a gun under my pillow.”

White denied the allegations at the time and a judge issued a restraining order against him, ordering him to stay away from his family and surrender his service weapon.

The Boston Police Department referred questions to the city and it was not immediately clear if White has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Mayor Marty Walsh said in an emailed statement that White “was asked to quickly step into the role of Police Commissioner” and that neither he nor his staff were aware of these “disturbing issues.” Walsh said lawyers will conduct an investigation into the allegations.

“Upon learning of these serious allegations, I immediately acted, placing the Commissioner on administrative leave, while corporation counsel engages outside counsel to conduct a full and impartial investigation,” said Walsh, who was recently nominated to be President Joe Biden's labor secretary.

Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long will serve as acting commissioner, the mayor said.

White replaced William Gross, the city’s first Black police commissioner, who abruptly retired Friday after nearly 40 years on the police force.

Gross’ departure came amid talk that he was considering a bid to run for mayor, but Gross has said since the announcement that he has no plans to run for office.

White, a 32-year veteran of the department, previously served as Gross’ chief of staff. He said at his swearing-in ceremony that his late mother had dreamed of him one day becoming the city’s top cop.

Several top city officials issued statements Thursday in response to the news about White.

"I take any allegation of this nature very seriously," said Boston City Council President Kim Janey, who will become acting mayor when Walsh steps down to join the Biden administration. "I fully support an independent investigation, and I defer to any further comment until it is completed."

City Councilor Andrea Campbell, who is also a candidate for mayor, released a statement saying this latest incident is more than just a failure to properly vet one candidate.

"The systemic lack of accountability for wrongdoing and transparency in BPD is a trend, from serious domestic violence allegations that are swept under the rug to BPD officers' potential participation on the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and complaints about the repeated use of excessive force against Black and brown people and peaceful protesters," Campbell said. "This pattern also includes deep and disturbing racial inequities in how officers are disciplined or held accountable."

She said she will continue to push the city to investigate the White case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.