60K without power as strong storms roll through Massachusetts

MEMA was listing 60,000 customers without power as of 4 p.m.

Multiple Massachusetts towns are reporting trees or wires down as strong storms rolled through the region Friday and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is reporting tens of thousands without power.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of the state Friday afternoon. For more on the forecast, click here.

The Boxborough Fire Department said it had multiple calls for trees and wires down, including a tree on a house.

In Southborough, Parkerville Road was closed from Main Street to No. 14 after a large pine tree came down on wires. National Grid has been called in for repairs.

And in Maynard and Tewksbury, police said they had multiple reports of trees and wires down.

Photos from Andover showed trees down in a backyard.

SANDRA PAGEAU
Trees down in a driveway in Andover, Massachusetts, on Sept. 8, 2023.

