Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
First Alert

FIRST ALERT: Dangerously Cold Temperatures for Some Tuesday

Boston hit an actual low of 8 degrees, the coldest temperature since last January

By Meteorologist Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

We have hit rock bottom, and now our temperatures rebound slowly this week. 

The wind relaxes later Tuesday night, and that will mean our wind chills won’t be nearly as bad as Tuesday morning. Boston hit an actual low of 8 degrees, which is the coldest temperature since we hit 7 on Jan. 31, 2021 (344 days ago). 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

It was so cold that we had sea smoke in Boston Harbor around sunrise. To get sea smoke (frost smoke or steam fog), you need a light wind, very cold arctic air and a shallow layer of warm, moist air. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

fire 3 hours ago

Cambridge School Catches Fire, Students Evacuated

New Hampshire 3 hours ago

How Cold Is It on Mt. Washington? Cold Enough to Freeze Pasta

With the ocean temperature sitting in the 40s, we were expecting this cold weather phenomenon to happen. Freezing spray is also an issue for mariners until the wind relaxes Tuesday evening. 

Also watch for ocean effect snow showers near Cape Cod. Tuesday night we may tie that 8 degree low again, but since it won’t be too windy, our wind chills will be around zero.

Northern New England continues to see stinging cold all day, with the wind Tuesday afternoon and wind chills from -10 to -20 degrees.

The map above shows which areas will see "dangerously" cold temperatures on Tuesday.

Temperatures modify a bit as we head into midweek. Wednesday's highs reach the 20s to 30s -- practically a heatwave compared to Tuesday! Temperatures increase on a gusty southwest wind. 

We increase a bit more with more clouds around for Thursday, with highs in the low to upper 30s. 

On Friday, we’re watching an ocean storm well off shore. There is a chance that southeastern Massachusetts gets clipped by some wind and light snow. The waves will also increase off our coast, with the flow more north to northwest at the height of the storm, again way offshore. Stay tuned for updates on this storm.

This article tagged under:

First AlertMassachusettsBOSTONWeatherNew England
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us