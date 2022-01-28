Gov. Baker to Provide Update on Saturday's Blizzard

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide an update on Saturday's high-impact winter storm on Friday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. from the State House. He will be joined by public safety and transportation officials.

Residents and officials across Massachusetts and the rest of New England are bracing for a powerful winter storm expected to produce blizzard conditions Saturday.

Snow is expected to begin falling late Friday evening. The system will then intensify as a nor’easter and bring snowy conditions with localized snowfall totals of up to two feet or more and wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other local officials on Friday rushed to declare snow emergencies and impose parking bans, warning that wind-blown snow could make travel nearly impossible and colder temperatures could mean dangerous wind chills after the storm passes Saturday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.