Here Are the Parking Restrictions to Expect in Boston During the Earthshot Awards

It's a pretty busy week in Boston.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in town for the second-ever Earthshot Prize Awards. President Biden is expected Friday. And that's not even mentioning the several holiday events going on over the weekend.

The Boston Police Department has issued a list of traffic changes drivers should expect due to the high number of events going on.

The Earthshot Prize Awards is scheduled for Friday evening at the MGM Music Hall, and police say that traffic challenges in the Fenway area should be anticipated.

The public safety agency issued this list of parking restrictions for the event:

Van Ness Street, Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

Lansdowne Street, West side (Fenway Park side), from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Jersey Street, East side (even side), from Van Ness Street to Brookline Avenue

Brookline Avenue, Both sides, from Lansdowne Street to David Ortiz Way

Ipswich Street, Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Boylston Street near Hemenway Street

For additional parking and traffic changes over the coming days, see this news release from Boston police.