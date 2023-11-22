How much did you get? Snowfall totals from Wednesday's storm

For most of Greater Boston, Wednesday morning's storm brought more rain than snow. But some areas of northern and interior New England saw accumulating snow.

The highest snowfall totals in the region were in Vermont, which saw 6 inches in some parts.

Here's a look at snowfall totals across New England, according to the National Weather Service, although some of it is already being washed away as the snowy, wintry mix turns to rain.

Connecticut

Colebrook: 3.5"

Hartland: 2.3"

Torrington: 1.5"

Maine

Madrid: 4.8"

Hiram: 4"

Byron: 3.3"

Otisfield: 3.3"

Auburn: 3"

Bridgton: 3"

Harmony: 2.5"

East Baldwin: 2.5"

Lewiston: 1.9"

New Gloucester: 1.5"

Farmingdale: 1"

Massachusetts

Savoy: 3.8"

Westhampton: 3"

Clarksburg: 2.8"

Greenfield: 2.5"

Sunderland: 1.5"

Plainfield: 1.5"

Leicester: 1.1"

Rowe: 1"

Southwick: 1"

Stockbridge: 1"

Westfield: 0.8"

New Hampshire

Windsor: 4.6"

Freedom: 4.5"

New Boston: 4.2"

Henniker: 4"

Wolfeboro: 4"

Goffstown: 3.8"

Ashland: 3.5"

Madison: 3"

New Boston: 2.5"

Peterborough: 2"

Manchester: 2"

Northwood: 1.6"

Concord: 1.1"

Vermont

Ascutney: 6"

Landgrove: 5"

East Barre: 4.9"

Waterbury Center: 4.5"

Stowe: 3.8"

Smugglers Notch: 3"

Charlotte: 2.5"

West Arlington: 2"

Weybridge Hill: 1.6"