How Much Snow Will We Get? Answering Your Questions About the Approaching Storm

Snow is on the way for elevated spots across New England.

But when will it start, how much snow will you get, and what will be the jackpot areas?

Here are the answers to your questions about the season's first storm:

When will it start snowing?

The first flakes arrive in Connecticut and western Massachusetts around 8 p.m. Tuesday. For spots below 1,000 feet, this may start as a period of wet snow, but slowly transition to rain. Spots 1,000 feet and up in western Massachusetts could pick up a quick 1 to 3 inches of very slushy accumulation before a change to rain sometime in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

How much snow is expected?

Worcester may see a brief coating of snow on grassy surfaces, but that quickly changes to rain in time for the morning commute on Wednesday.

For Vermont and New Hampshire, the precipitation will start as mainly snow and transition to a mix of sleet and freezing rain mid-morning Wednesday. Some icing is possible in colder valleys that trap cold air.

What's the 'jackpot' zone for this storm?

Accumulations in the higher elevations of New Hampshire and Vermont will range from 3 to 6 inches to as much as 9 inches toward the White Mountains. This will be a very wet snow, so the usual 10-to-1 ratio won’t apply here.

The “jackpot” zone for this storm will be northern Maine. A few mountain tops there could pick up as much as a foot of snowfall.

When will it stop snowing?

The storm winds down for southern and central New England by midday on Wednesday. Snow will linger into the late afternoon for northern Maine.

Boston may have a wet flake mixing in at the very onset of this storm, but most of the major towns in New England see a transition to rain.

This storm is a quick mover, and that will limit overall snow totals. Cold air fills in behind the storm for the next several days!