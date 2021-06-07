How to Stay Cool in Boston Amid the Heat Wave

Boston on Monday entered the second day of a three-day heat emergency, and with temperatures expected to soar well into the 90s, residents will be looking for ways to cool off.

“It will be the first time this year that we’ve seen heat and humidity like this for an extended period of time," said Mayor Kim Janey. “I’m urging everyone to take precautions and find ways to stay cool over the next few days."

To help people cool off, cooling centers will be open at Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers from from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Tuesday. Tot sprays will also be open at parks and playgrounds in the city.

Unfortunately for would-be swimmers, the season's first heat wave comes about two weeks before outdoor pools operated by the city open on June 19. Some indoor pools will be open for lap swim, however, and people can preregister for slots.

The mayor's office issued to following tips for residents:

• Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.

• Keep cool with frequent cool showers, shade, and air conditioning or fans.

• Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing, including long sleeve shirts and hats.

• Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas and be extra cautious from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., when the sun's UV radiation is strongest.

• Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 911 immediately. Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the US and can exacerbate underlying illnesses.

• If you have a child in your home, use child window guards in addition to screens on any open window on the second story or above. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.

• Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer's specifications.

• Please call or virtually check on neighbors, especially older adults, and people with disabilities.