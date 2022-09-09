MBTA GM Provides Update on Orange Line Work: WATCH LIVE

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak is expected to give an update on the ongoing Orange Line project on Friday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. at Wellington Station in Medford. Friday marks the 21st day of the Orange Line's 30-day shutdown.

In his last official update a week ago, Poftak announced that the work being done on the Orange Line was 50% complete and the project was on schedule to reopen as planned on Sept. 19. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker walked the tracks on Tuesday and expressed optimism that the busy route will reopen on time.

"Obviously there is a lot of work left to be done between now and the 19th of September, but I do believe the progress to date is pretty consistent with expectations. I’m optimistic they’ll get it done by then," he said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

So far, the month-long shutdown of the Orange Line has not had a major impact on highway traffic, though some regular Orange Line commuters say their daily commutes have been lengthened by having to take shuttle buses or the commuter rail while the work is being done. Traffic on area roadways did begin to tick up a bit this week as more people returned to work after the Labor Day holiday.

Two weeks into the MBTA Orange Line shutdown, half the necessary repair work is done, the agency said.

The MBTA suspended passenger service along the 11-mile Orange Line on Aug. 19 to complete five years’ worth of track and signal replacement and maintenance as well as other projects in 30 days. Service is scheduled to resume at 5 a.m. on Sept. 19.

The work is all part of the MBTA’s response to a safety Federal Transit Administration review following several problems and accidents that have led to injuries, and in one case, the death of a rider. The FTA released a scathing 90-page report two weeks ago that said the MBTA has for years prioritized capital projects over safety and maintenance.

Even while the FTA’s review was ongoing, a fire on an Orange Line train in July sent passengers scrambling out of windows and prompted one to jump into a river.

During the shutdown, the transit agency is providing shuttle buses between stations, while commuter rail lines are running with increased frequency.

The Orange Line normally handles about 100,000 trips per day, according to the MBTA, bringing commuters to work, students to school, and visitors to many of Boston’s top tourist attractions.