Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Kingston Community

Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force.

The Kingston Police Department responded to Elm Street Sunday, where a death investigation got underway alongside the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit and the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. A man and a woman, both 45 years old, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Shelly Phillips who lives up the street never suspected something wrong. She had first met the man and his family in January after inquiring about two chairs that were set outside their house. “He was so proud of his home and his family and it just seems so out of character,” said Phillips. Phillips, a nurse and therapist wished there was something she could’ve done. “If I had known being around the corner if I could’ve intervened in any way to help this family,” she added.

The man was found outside the home and the woman inside, police said. The deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide, Kingston police confirmed late Sunday night.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: Massachusetts provides this list of national, statewide and local resources for victims of domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Anyone who is in immediate danger or knows someone who is is urged to call 911.

The deaths remain under investigation.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741 anytime.