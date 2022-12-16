New Murder Charge for Man Who Caught Jumping From 12th-Floor of Roxbury Building

The man who allegedly tried jumping out of a 12th-story apartment where a dead body was found in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Sunday has now been charged with murder.

Michael Perry, 37, is due to face the charge in Boston Municipal Court Friday afternoon, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. They identified the man who died as Jose Aponte.

Aponte, 43, lived in the building on Northampton Street that Perry tried to jump out of, allegedly to evade police. Officers discovered the dead body after arriving at the apartment for a well-being check shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, officials have said.

When police showed up, they said, they saw the body and also came across Perry, who was allegedly threatening the officers. At that point, a SWAT team was called in and attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Perry allegedly jumped out of the window and got caught on something outside the building, leaving him dangling in the air.

A man who tried to jump from a 12th-story window after being found in an apartment with a dead body faced a judge Wednesday.

Officers were able to be pull him back in from the floor below, and he was taken to the hospital, police said.

After being hospitalized, Perry was charged Wednesday with assault with a dangerous weapon for allegedly attacking a police officer.

That day, a prosecutor confirmed to NBC10 Boston that Perry is the same man who was seen on video in 2017 jumping out of a South Boston hotel window and onto an awning before being arrested by a SWAT team.