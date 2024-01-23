Newton teachers face significant fines for strike, schools remain closed Tuesday

It's another day without school for students in Newton, Massachusetts, as the teachers strike continues.

The teachers' union is now facing heavy fines for their strike and those fines are set to increase dramatically -- about $25,000 and will double each night the teachers don't go back to work.

If by 8 p.m. Tuesday the strike isn't over, the teachers will be fined an extra $50,000.

The judge in this case believe the fines escalation should add the necessary pressure to break the impasse. Disagreements between the Newton Teachers Association and the school committee led the union to vote in favor of the strike last Thursday night.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Teachers are demanding increased wages, better parental leave, reduced class sizes, affordable health care, mental health resources for students, social workers at schools and more.

The school committee is asking the union to end the strike while negotiations continue. But the teachers say they won't return until their conditions are met.

The Newton Teachers Association is now racking up fines as educators push for a new contract.

"We will not be cowed by some fines," said Ryan Normandin, Newton Teachers Association negotiator. "We are not going to go back until we have a fair contract for our students and for ourselves."

"I've got a fourth grader and a sixth grader who have been home the last two days. And the thought of holding out as long as it takes, is devastating," said Christopher Brezski, Newton School Committee chair.

The school committee has agreed to send a counter proposal by noon Tuesday, when negotiations are set to resume, with another rally planned an hour later.