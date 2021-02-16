Local

BOSTON

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle, Seriously Injured in Boston

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries, according to state police

By Marc Fortier

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a motor vehicle in Boston on Tuesday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police said the accident occurred sometime after 12 p.m. on the ramp from Interstate 93 south to Columbia Road.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to Boston Medical Center.

An accident reconstruction unit is at the scene. The ramp was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

No further information was immediately available.

