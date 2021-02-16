Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle, Seriously Injured in Boston

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a motor vehicle in Boston on Tuesday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police said the accident occurred sometime after 12 p.m. on the ramp from Interstate 93 south to Columbia Road.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to Boston Medical Center.

An accident reconstruction unit is at the scene. The ramp was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

No further information was immediately available.