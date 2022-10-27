‘This Stuff Needs to Stop:' Barber Shop Shooting Is Latest Incident to Rock Dorchester

A search is ongoing Thursday morning for whoever pulled the trigger in a fatal shooting Wednesday night at a barber shop in Dorchester.

Boston officers responded to Celebrity Cuts on Washington Street, where a man was shot and killed just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, police and city officials said.

As of Thursday morning, the barber shop was still surrounded with crime scene tape and two marked cruisers were posted outside, as the search for the shooter continues.

A man was shot and killed Wednesday in a barber shop, according to authorities in Boston.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The fact that this took place inside a barber shop, a hub for the community, that is supposed to be a safe space for everyone to come and feel and look their best makes this all the more devastating," Mayor Michelle Wu said during a news conference following the latest shooting to rock Dorchester.

The popular barber shop was open at the time of the homicide, police said, but they did not specify whether it was an employee or customer who was killed.

"This is another heinous act that we've had recently," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said. "We need the public's help with this. This stuff needs to stop, and we're going to make sure that we're focusing in all the places we need to be to make sure we curtail some of this stuff that's going on around here."

Amid mounting pressure from community leaders to take action, Mayor Michelle Wu spoke Tuesday about a surge of violence plaguing Boston in recent weeks.

Following a violent weekend in Boston, Mayor Wu and other local leaders held a news conference Tuesday to discuss what could be done to improve public safety. Her comments that day mostly centered around an increasing number of young people being involved in gun violence. Three people were fatally shot in Boston over the weekend.

Police have not identified any suspects or persons of interest in the barber shop shooting. The mayor, district attorney and police commissioner are now pleading with the public to come forward with any information on the deadly shooting.