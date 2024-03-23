New Hampshire

Thousands without power across New England as winter-like storm sweeps through the region

NBC 5 News

More than 39,000 customers are without power across New Hampshire as daylong snow and freezing rain swept the region.

"Crews are out working hard to restore outages as they happen," Robert Buxton, Director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a written statement.

More than 160,000 are also experiencing power outages in Maine where a drop in evening temperatures has caused icy conditions.

There were 1,000 reported power outages in Vermont as of Saturday night.

Emergency crews are urging people to stay away from any downed wires and call 911. Anyone experiencing a power outage should report it to utility providers working to restore power.

