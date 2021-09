Delays are being reported on the MBTA's Red Line on Tuesday morning after a train derailed at Broadway Station.

A southbound Red Line train moving at a slow rate of speed derailed and made contact with the edge of the platform at Broadway Station around 9:45 a.m., an MBTA spokesman said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The second car of the six-car train derailed. No one was injured

The cause remains under investigation.