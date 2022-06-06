Trooper Helps Deer Steer Clear of Mass. Turnpike

Why did the deer and her fawn cross the road on Sunday?

Whatever the reason, a Massachusetts state trooper who saw them try it knew it wasn't safe for the animals on a road leading to the Turnpike, and jumped in to keep them from being hurt.

The deer were crossing an access road to the highway in Framingham, according to state police. Trooper Paul Dabene stopped his cruiser and blocked the road, then turned them around to somewhere safer.

Police also shared an image of the fawn appearing to investigate the cruiser.

Yesterday MSP Trooper Paul Dabene saw a mother deer and her fawn walking up an access road to the Mass Pike in Framingham. Concerned for their safety, he blocked the road so they couldn’t get onto the Pike and turned them back toward a safer direction. Strong work Trooper Dabene! pic.twitter.com/JzmXmQggbZ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 6, 2022

Deer on highways can be dangerous — last week, two people were killed when their SUV hit a deer crossing Interstate 495 in Chelmsford. The deer died as well, police said.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash on I-495 near the Chelmsford rest stop shortly after 5 a.m. Friday.