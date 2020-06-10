Mild Wednesday, Damaging Thunderstorms Possible Thursday

High pressure east of New England is keeping us mostly dry on Wednesday. But we are on the edge of a huge storm that moved into Ontario. It is the merged former tropical storm Cristobal with a cold core storm that moved out to Colorado.

There is a major severe weather outbreak this afternoon from Ohio into Michigan and western New York. In New York State, there’s a heat advisory in effect on Wednesday afternoon to go along with the thunderstorms. Here in New England, we have a cool breeze coming in from the east in eastern New England with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

In western New England, we have more of a breeze from the south, with higher humidity and temperatures in the 80s to near 90 degrees.

Sunshine is fading behind clouds for most of us, with a chance of fog and drizzle near the coast by this evening. Overnight, we have remnant showers and thunderstorms in western and northern New England, becoming more humid with a low temperature in the 60s.

Thursday, we have a front slowly crossing New England with gusty wind from the south at 20 to 30 mph and rounds of showers and thunderstorms. It’s more humid, with a high temperature near 80 degrees. Anywhere that does get a thunderstorm may see some locally damaging winds along with deep puddles. The thunderstorm threat is greatest in central and southern New England Thursday afternoon.

The front moves off shore Thursday night, with much less humid air coming in for Friday. Under blue sky, high temperatures Friday will be in the 80s with low humidity. The weekend features an upper level low pressure system along with the front stalled nearby. That means instability showers are possible each afternoon, with temperatures close to 80 degrees Saturday, then cooler on Sunday. T

There’s potential that we have a weak low pressure system south of us Sunday night and Monday that would keep us cool with a chance of showers as seen in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.