Woman Accused of Killing BPD Boyfriend Out on Bail

Karen Read is out of jail on $50,000 bail after appearing in court Wednesday on several charges, including vehicular homicide and manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe.

Her attorney is fighting those charges, saying that Read, 41, of Mansfield, dropped O'Keefe off at the home he was found outside of Saturday morning during the blizzard.

Read’s lawyer says she tried to call O'Keefe a number of times wondering where he was and had no idea anything had happened to him.

NBC10 Boston legal analyst Michael Coyne, who has no relation to this case, says Read’s attorney is objecting to the seriousness of the charges.

"There were other charges and are they're based on recklessness and negligence that would carry a less severe penalty, and I think that’s the point here, is that do we really have evidence at this point in time of such serious crimes being committed? I think ultimately all of that will be sorted out when that information is presented by the grand jury," Coyne said.

Read is due in court again next month.

The family of Officer O’Keefe says he was raising his niece and nephew since their parents passed and was a dedicated police officer.