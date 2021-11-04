Weather forecast

Cooler, Calm Conditions Continue

Temperatures are roughly in line with their seasonal averages Thursday, with highs hovering around 50

By Pamela Gardner

High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern this week. 

We are waking up to another frosty start in southern New England, and a hard freeze again up north as lows dropped to the 20s and 30s. Highs today struggle to get near 50 degrees, with most areas remaining in the 40s; this is actually below normal for this time of the year. 

The average hi/lo for some cities in New England on this date include: Boston, 56/42; Bangor, Maine, 51/33; Bridgeport, Connecticut, 58/42; Burlington, Vermont, 52/36. Tonight will again be frosty with lows in the 20s and 30s. 

Highs remain in the upper 40s and low 50s Friday into the weekend, with sunshine dominating until Sunday -- except on the Cape, where some ocean-effect showers roll through Friday. A few clouds will blow north off of a coastal storm brewing and pass to our south Sunday into Monday. Forecast models have the center way offshore to our south, but a few showers may head northward Sunday night across southern New England with at least a light northeast breeze. 

This weekend we have high astronomical tides already, so any little northeast wind will provide additional splash-over. We will watch this storm closely as the track and timing could still change. 

Next week temps warm up a bit, approaching 60 by Veterans Day on Thursday.

