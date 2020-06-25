forecast

Hot Temperatures Here to Stay

The average high temperature in New England is 80° for this time of year, but we will be consistently above that for the next week to 10 days with little chance of heavy, steady rain

By Chris Gloninger

The cold front that passed through last night will stall off the coast. It could trigger some showers late this afternoon through Friday at the coast but interior locations will be quiet.

The average high temperature in New England is 80° for this time of year, but we will be consistently above that for the next week to 10 days. It does not look like we are in store for a pattern change anytime soon. That also means it’s unlikely for us to get into any steady heavy rain across the area.

Even though temperatures may be a little lower for the weekend and to begin the work week next week, temperatures rebound into the high 80s and low 90s by the end of next week into the following weekend.

As is the case with these typical humid air masses, it’s difficult to pinpoint where showers and thunderstorms will develop, but typically they occur during the afternoon through sunset. If you have any outdoor plans it’s best to keep an umbrella handy just in case a downpour rolls through your town.

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherBoston weather forecastNew England Weather forecast
