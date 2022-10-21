Does Your Boss Understand Your Motherhood Stresses? How ‘The Returnity Project' Came to Fruition

Motherhood is full of peaks and valleys, but no one explains that to your boss; that’s where "The Returnity Project" comes in.

Drawing on her own “returnity pains” after the birth of her first child, Lauren Brandt is on a mission to make work-life balance more than a corporate catchphrase.

She reveals how she’s working with some of the biggest companies in the world to make work a better place -- for everyone.

Watch Lauren on the full episode of Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone to learn how "The Returnity Project" came to life.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.