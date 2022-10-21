return to work

Does Your Boss Understand Your Motherhood Stresses? How ‘The Returnity Project' Came to Fruition

Lauren Brandt is on a mission to make business realize motherhood does not get left at the workplace door.

Motherhood is full of peaks and valleys, but no one explains that to your boss; that’s where "The Returnity Project" comes in.

Drawing on her own “returnity pains” after the birth of her first child, Lauren Brandt is on a mission to make work-life balance more than a corporate catchphrase. 

She reveals how she’s working with some of the biggest companies in the world to make work a better place -- for everyone.

Watch Lauren on the full episode of Mom2Mom with Maria Sansone to learn how "The Returnity Project" came to life.

