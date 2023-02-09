Brian Walshe Scheduled for Court Hearing on Thursday

The Cohasset, Massachusetts man accused of killing his wife has been scheduled for a court hearing on Thursday.

New details in the Ana Walshe murder case could be revealed during the hearing for Brian Walshe, the woman's husband. The hearing is a status conference and is slated to happen at Quincy District Court.

The disappearance of Cohasset, Massachusetts, mother Ana Walshe and the charging of her husband Brian Walshe with murder has grabbed headlines and public attention for weeks. Professor Chris Dearborn, director of the Suffolk University Defenders Program at Suffolk University Law School, sat down with NBC10 Boston's JC Monahan to talk about what could happen next in the case and what the public should consider as they await more information.

While the attorneys and judge will be in the courtroom, the Norfolk DA’s office said that Brian Walshe will appear over zoom.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Walshe pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned last month for the murder of his wife Ana, who’d been missing since New Year’s Day.

During his arraignment, prosecutors alleged Brian killed Ana in the couple’s Cohasset home and then dismembered her body and discarded it.

While Ana’s body has not been found, prosecutors said investigators found a bloody knife in the basement of their home, a large purchase of cleaning supplies, as well as disturbing google searches on their son’s iPad – like “10 ways to dispose of a dead body.”

Then, in dumpsters and trash from throughout the area, investigators allegedly found a blood covered hacksaw, hatchet, cutting shears and Tyvek suit, along with Ana’s personal items.

Generally, these status conferences are scheduled to update the court on where the case stands and set dates for any future hearings.

Brian Walshe’s status conference is scheduled for the 9 a.m. session.