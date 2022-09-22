FIRST ALERT: Downpours and Thunder, Isolated Severe Storms Possible

The final day of summer will come to a cool close as a cold front moves through New England.

The Autumnal Equinox starts shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, but the front ushering in cooler weather gets an earlier start throughout Thursday. After Wednesday’s brief reprieve from the clouds, skies thicken back up early Thursday morning ahead of the arrival of showers and storms.

A solid shield of rain looks to be widespread over the metro between Noon and 6pm. Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are the last to clear as the front exits the coast late Thursday.

Thin band of downwpours/thunder arrives Worcester to Boston 10am-noon...shifts South Shore to Cape Cod 1-3PM. Isolated damaging wind gusts. pic.twitter.com/bKj1eQoB7T — Danielle Noyes (Niles) (@danielle_noyes) September 22, 2022

Thursday night, winds remain gusty near 25 miles per hour as arctic air rushes in behind the complex and that will really bring in fall weather.

It’s a cold start to the morning on Friday with temperatures in the 50s. The mercury drops even more Saturday into the 40s – for some it will be the coldest start to the day since mid-May.

While the turbulent weather subsides Friday, what’s churning roughly 500 miles away will bring impacts to New England waters. Hurricane Fiona’s fury makes a close pass at the region as it charges into the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Halifax.

Southeastern Canada will likely experience high-end tropical storm force winds to hurricane force winds at 100 miles an hour. That piles waters up across the New England coast and brings a moderate to high rip current risk along the shore.

For most, getting in the water won’t be the top priority this weekend anyway. High temperatures are at or below average for the remainder of the weekend, and next week doesn’t bring much promise.