FIRST ALERT: Heat Wave on the Horizon?

Gorgeous start to our day, with low humidity and cool temperatures as some locations dropped into the 40s and 50s due to an onshore wind and dry air.

Mostly to partly sunny skies on this Thursday with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees inland. A fantastic day to enjoy outdoors but don’t forget to apply that sunscreen, because the UV index will be very high.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Clouds will thicken Thursday night ahead of a warm front, which will allow our wind to shift to the south southeast as it ushers in a bit more humidity, so areas along the South Coast, Cape Cod and Islands may have to deal with patchy fog overnight into Friday morning.

A front will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms early morning into late afternoon, spreading from west to east, with high temperatures closer to 80 degrees and humidity on the increase. Not everyone will get rained on. Especially areas in southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod and the Islands look to stay mostly rain-free.

The front should move out just in time for the weekend, leaving us a mainly rain free Saturday, except over the mountains, where a few showers may pop-up in the afternoon. It will be sunny and more humid Sunday with temperatures in the 90s, and once we factor in the humidity, heat indices will range between 95 to 100 degrees.

This weekend it will be hot, hazy and humid, which means perfect weather to head to the beach, but it also means dangerous conditions for those working outdoors. That’s why we have issued a First Alert for both Sunday and Monday.

We may end up having a heatwave -- three consecutive days with temperatures at or above 90 -- in some locations before the next front comes in Monday evening and Tuesday with another round for showers and thunderstorms and a drop in temperatures as seen in our First Alert 10-day forecast.