A closer look at Wednesday's fall-like temperatures

We got a little taste of fall Wednesday, but is it here to stay?

The calendar says it’s August, but if you stepped out the door earlier this morning, it felt more like September or October.

This morning, many cities in the Greater Boston area had morning temperatures in the low to mid-50s. In fact, Lowell, Marshfield, Reading, Walpole and Worcester had temperatures in the low 50s.

Boston’s Logan International Airport officially checked in with a morning temperature of 58 degrees.

However, several communities away from the coast had temperatures in the mid to upper 40s this morning!

Orange had a 6 a.m. temperature of 46 degrees; Keene, New Hampshire checked in at 48 degrees; both Fitchburg and Princeton had a morning temperature of 49 degrees.

The only coastal exception was Martha’s Vineyard Airport, which had a morning temperature of 46 degrees today.

For a little perspective, the average morning temperature this time of the year at Logan Airport is 65 degrees. For the Worcester area, the average low temperature is 60 degrees. So, several communities had temperatures well below average this morning.

Temperatures will likely return to the 40s and 50s late tonight into Thursday morning. In fact, tonight’s forecast low is around 56 in Boston.

Compared to August 2023, Logan Airport only had one day with low temperatures in the upper 50s. That happened on August 24, 2023.

Typically, in Boston, our average morning low does not dip into the 50s until mid-September. And we don’t see our average temperatures falling into the 40s until early to mid-October.

Don’t get used the fall-like temperatures though. Summer is still here for now!

We’re expecting warmer-than-average temperatures here in Greater Boston and New England over the next six to 10 days. Morning temperatures will be in the 60s, and highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

By the way, the first day of fall is Sunday, September 22.