More Record High Temps Set Ahead of Major Cool Down, Heavy Rain

More record highs were set today and even a few all time November record highs were broken this year (One example is Caribou, Maine). We have one more warm day before a major cool down takes over and it is back to reality.

Tuesday night the clouds increase as our wind remains gusty from the southwest and our temperatures will be milder for any outdoor dining plans. Tonight’s lows won’t be quite as cold because of the wind and clouds, in the 40s, 50s and low 60s.

A cold front approaches Wednesday and will bring in a few sprinkles and humid air from the warm air surge ahead of it. Morning sprinkles, drizzle, and patchy fog will be found across the northeast.

Our humid air sticks around for just one day, until the cold front moves out. Showers will be spotty at first across western and northern New England on Wednesday afternoon, meaning any Veterans Day services should be relatively dry, aside from the muggy and damp feel to the air in the morning.

Highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s even with the cloud cover. The showers become more numerous as the evening progresses and the heavy rain heads in overnight, between midnight and dawn Thursday in southern New England.

We may see 0.5” to 1.5” of rainfall through Thursday afternoon. The shower chance doesn’t completely move out along the south coast after the cold front heads southeast Thursday afternoon. Another wave of low pressure will trigger more showers Friday afternoon in southern New England. Our highs fall to the low 60s Thursday, then to the low 50s Friday.

More November-like temperatures stick around through this weekend as highs stay around 50 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks sunny, while Sunday we have a chance for rain and light mountain snow.

Next Monday, another low pressure system quickly brushes by, bringing in scattered rain again. Tuesday through the rest of the 10-day forecast looks dry and cold with highs in the upper 40s.