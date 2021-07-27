Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Mass., Parts of NH

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Massachusetts and parts of New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont and Connecticut Tuesday afternoon through 10 p.m.

See severe weather alerts in your area here.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms could hit late in the afternoon through the evening. The highest chance of damage looks to be focused in western New England, mainly during the 4-9 p.m. timeframe.

The National Weather Service warned of damaging wind up to 70 mph that could accompany any storms.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Stay alert and tuned into any warnings that are issued and be ready to seek shelter indoors if a storm heads your way.

Meanwhile, the hazy, smoky sky is once again prevalent across parts of New England Tuesday, prompting air quality alerts for much of the region.

If you had difficulty Monday, then that may be the case again today. Sensitive groups and especially those with respiratory illnesses or heart disease should be extra mindful of the elevated pollutants, and many may want to avoid strenuous activity outdoors.

Scattered thunderstorm activity will continue overnight, tapering to some leftover showers by Wednesday morning. Overall, it’ll be a less humid and cooler day with highs in the 70s.

I’m a little more optimistic on Thursday’s weather outlook -- expect a pop-up shower or storm, mainly inland during the afternoon and evening. Not a washout by any means, and not a day to cancel outdoor plans in my opinion.

Some steadier pockets of rain Thursday overnight will linger into Friday, but a drying trend is likely for the second half of the day.

Right now, the weekend is looking pretty good! I’d say Saturday is the pick (dry and partly cloudy), since Sunday will feature increasing clouds and a threat for thunderstorms by the late afternoon and evening, especially in western New England.

Much of next week will feature below normal temperatures (70s to around 80) and some periodic thunderstorm chances.