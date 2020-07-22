SCHOOLS

Boston Public Schools to Unveil Preliminary Reopening Plan

The Boston School Committee will discuss plans for three possible reopening scenarios this fall, per instruction from the state

By Mary Markos

NBC10 Boston/NECN

The superintendent of Boston Public Schools is expected to present preliminary reopening plans for the fall during a school committee meeting Wednesday evening.

The virtual meeting, set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, will kick off a conversation about options for reopening and shed light on when there will be opportunity for public input.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Tuesday that he thinks 100-percent classroom learning this fall "would probably be a stretch at this point," and that a blend of classroom and remote learning is "the preferred route."

Superintendent Brenda Cassellius is expected to begin discussing options with the school committee Wednesday after Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley instructed educators across the state to prepare for three possible scenarios: A full-scale return to school, a mix of in-person and remote learning or exclusive remote learning.

The state directed school districts to establish three reopening options in a memo released last month, which outlined initial safety protocols for schools. Additional guidance has been released since, including requirements for supplies like gloves, hand sanitizer and masks as well as how to respond to various coronavirus scenarios.

