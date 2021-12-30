Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
First Night Boston

Mayor Wu to Discuss First Night Plans Amid Omicron Surge

First Night 2022 is still scheduled, but nearly all indoor programming as been moved outside

By Kirsten Glavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to speak Thursday morning on plans for the city's First Night celebration.

Wu is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. about how Boston will safely hold First Night 2022 even as the omicron variant continues to spread across the state. She'll also discuss fireworks safety, transportation changes and general public safety as well.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Boston’s First Night will be mostly normal this year, but nearly all indoor programming has been moved outside.

Masks are also required indoors.

More local coverage

Wellesley Public Schools 32 mins ago

Wellesley Public Schools Suspends Winter Sports

Massachusetts 6 hours ago

3 Years After Man's Death in Cambridge Park, Family Continues Search for Answers

Dr. Anthony Fauci is recommending that people stay away from large New Year's Eve gatherings this year.

"What I'm saying is, we should avoid is a [New Year's Eve] celebration where you have 30, 40 people and you don't know the vaccine status of many of the people," Fauci said. "That's something you really want to stay away from."

Elsewhere in Massachusetts, Rockport announced yesterday they’re canceling their first night due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

This article tagged under:

First Night BostonMichelle WuFirst NightBoston Mayor Michelle WuFirst Night 2022
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us