First Night Boston Celebrations Underway to Ring in New Year
Safety is top of mind for city officials as Boston’s First Night festivities get underway. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday that rapid test kits and vaccinations will be made availabl...
-
3 Injured in Massive Lawrence House FireThree people were taken to the hospital after a massive fire tore through a home in Lawrence, Massachusetts Thursday night. The fire started at a triple-decker home on Abbott Street around 10:45p.m. T...
-
Mass. Teachers Union Calling for Schools to Close Monday Amid COVID Testing DelaysThe Massachusetts Teachers Association is calling for schools to close on Monday so teachers and staff can use the day for COVID testing, the union said in a statement Friday. The MTA urged for a dela...
-
Rain Helps Us Ring in the New Year, Stays Through New Year's DayMilder than normal temperatures, clouds, and damp weather will continue for our last day of 2021. The same weather pattern continues today with temperatures a few degrees milder, so less areas across...
-
Sick Calls Amid COVID Surge Exacerbate Labor ShortageIt was a busy Thursday night at the popular Frenchie Wine Bistro in Boston’s South End, but dead silent at its sister restaurant Collette Wine Bistro in Cambridge. “It is quite frustrating...