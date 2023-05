Chefs Pantry Dec 20, 2022

Who doesn’t love a homemade lasagna? Well, Anna is making a beauty, but skipping the heavy red sauce and going with a creamy bechamel sauce instead. This family-friendly White Lasagna is cooked to perfection straight out of the oven — or Anna suggests freezing it for a homemade meal when you need it fast. She also shakes up an Espresso…...