Baby suffers life threatening injuries after fall in Dorchester: Police

Authorities are investigating an incident with an injured baby in Dorchester on Sunday morning.

Boston Police say they responded to a report of a baby in cardiac arrest after a fall at 8:26 a.m. in the area of 10 Ashton Street.

The baby was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives were requested and responded to the scene, authorities say.