Baby suffers life threatening injuries after fall in Dorchester: Police

Boston Police say they responded to a report of a baby in cardiac arrest after a fall at 8:26 a.m. in the area of 10 Ashton Street.

Authorities are investigating an incident with an injured baby in Dorchester on Sunday morning.

The baby was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives were requested and responded to the scene, authorities say.

